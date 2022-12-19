3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Coming Soon” is here now!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re always being promised the future is “coming soon.” Flying cars? Check. Hyper-fast ground travel? Check. Meat grown from meat? Check.

Well, Brad Spakowitz is tired of waiting! In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad puts the “today” in “today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES” with promises that actually delivered!

Two of them LITERALLY deliver.

So watch and get excited about Walmart delivery drones, UberEats robot carts, and the best home hydroponics in existence -- as far as Brad is concerned, and as long as money is not a concern.

