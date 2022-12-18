VINCENT DE PAUL GREEN BAY HOSTS CHRISTMAS PARTY FOR HOMELESS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an unexpected surprise, for many people struggling to get by this holiday season as St Vincent de Paul held a Christmas party for those in our area who are experiencing homelessness.

There were games, crafts, lunch and other activities. Three Green Bay Packers players, including Jon Runyan, also made an appearance. Visitors were able to play games with the players, have books read to them, and even receive autographed footballs.

Chris McCarthy is the District Council President for St Vincent De Paul in Green Bay, and says this event allows those struggling with homelessness to experience some holiday cheer.

“They don’t get Christmas, they don’t get to make Christmas cookies. They’re living in their cars they don’t get to go shopping. It’s a day to day struggle just to survive,” says McCarthy. “We thought what if we could give them an afternoon to be like a normal family that makes cookies, they can decorate them, they can do Christmas cards, they get a nice warm meal.”

McCarthy says, while this was the first event, they are working on planning similar events in the future.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.