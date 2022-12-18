SUNSHINE BRIEFLY RETURNS TODAY, ACTIVE HOLIDAY WEEK WITH SEVERAL SNOW CHANCES

The strong occluded system that brought the snow has finally moved off to eastern Canada which means the snow chances will end... for now. High pressure will bring dry air to northeast Wisconsin diminishing the cloud cover on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, it will be mostly sunny, but winds will be breezy making it feel colder than it actually will be. Highs will be similar to Saturday in the lower 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens eventually in the single digits by nightfall. Lows will be in the single digits.

Heading into the Packers game on Monday, the day will start out mostly sunny and cold, but clouds will increase by the afternoon as the next system moves in from New Mexico. This will create chances of snow late Monday night and Tuesday morning. 1-2″ of snow are possible which could create slippery roads Tuesday morning. The snow won’t start until after the Packers game ends. Temperatures will get colder heading into the holiday with Tuesday and Wednesday night being the coldest near zero degrees with wind chills below zero near -10 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 G 25 MPH

MONDAY: W 3-6 MPH

TODAY: Variable clouds, getting colder. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Chilly night with wind chills near zero degrees. LOW: 7

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, late chance of snow. 1-2″ possible. HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Early snowflakes. Slippery roads likely. Mostly cloudy HIGH: 22 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sunshine and late snow showers. HIGH: 13 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Snow chance with overcast skies. HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: More snow chances. Overcast. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold. HIGH: 11

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.