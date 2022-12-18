State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Arkansas say a child’s body was found under a hallway floor of a home this week.

According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found on Friday buried below a hallway floor in a home in Lee County.

State police said special agents from the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the home along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

KAIT reports that agents are also investigating scalp burns that were found on a 6-year-old girl who lived at the home. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

State police said Ashley Roland, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges have been arrested and are currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

According to authorities, Roland and Bridges are facing charges that include capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police said they believe the boy died from injuries sustained within the home, possibly three months ago. His body has been taken to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

