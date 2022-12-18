Napalese Lounge hosts fundraiser for Club Q victims, families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is raising money to support victims and families impacted by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show.

Some of the prizes up for grabs were donated from businesses like Kavarna Coffee, Thrive Chiropractic and the Lion’s Mouth Bookstore.

“The fundraiser is very important for the community. It’s to bring everyone together and it’s just very unfortunate what happened at Club Q. This is really for them and for supporting each other in the community,” Volunteer Chue Lo said. “I just want to thank everyone for the love and support. Not just for the Napalese community but for the fundraiser for Club Q.”

The weekend concludes with a drag brunch Sunday morning.

On November 20, five people were killed and 26 injured following a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The lounge is Wisconsin’s second longest running gay bar and home to what owners say is Green Bay’s first LGBTQ+ mural.

