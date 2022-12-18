LIGHT SNOW MONDAY NIGHT, BITTER COLD & HIGH WIND COMING SOON

More breaks in the cloud deck tonight will allow temperatures wo plummet into the single digits away from the lakeshore. Subzero wind chills also develop. We’ll start out Monday with some sun but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs in the low 20s will be the best we can do. Thankfully winds should be relatively light between 3 and 10 mph.

A weak weather maker will spread light snow across our region Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. A coating to 2″ is possible and some of this may fall during the Packers game Monday night. Game temperatures may slowly rise from the upper teens to low 20s with wind chills in the teens. Bundle up if you’ll be heading to the game... or watch it on WBAY TV 2 from the comfort of your living room!

Packers game forecast (WBAY)

A surge of cold air nudges in for Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get into the low teens. Some light snow is possible by late in the day.

We continue to monitor an impactful system for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. The exact track is uncertain, but an area of low pressure will move from Colorado to the Great Lakes region. There is the potential for some very high wind gusts (40-60 mph) by Friday along with areas of snow. It’s still too early to tell how much new snow our area may get but keep in mind the snow we already have on the ground will easily be blown around. More travel issues are possible, just as folks look to get away for the holiday weekend.

Late week weather maker (WBAY)

Arctic air blows in for Christmas weekend. Temperatures may only top out in the single digits and low teens with low temperatures below zero. Wind chills Saturday and Sunday may be in the -10 to -30 range.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 3-10 MPH

MONDAY: W/S 3-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Thinning clouds. Brisk & colder. Subzero wind chills. LOW: 7

MONDAY: Early day sun then turning cloudy. Light snow by evening. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Morning snow. More sun as the day goes on. High temperatures during the morning. HIGH: 25 LOW: -4

WEDNESDAY: Blustery & cold. Light snow possible by the afternoon and evening. HIGH: 11 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Snow showers develop as wind increases. Travel issues possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Very windy. Areas of snow and blowing snow. Travel issues possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, & very cold. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -3

CHRISTMAS DAY: Arctic sunshine. Subzero wind chills continue. HIGH: 10

