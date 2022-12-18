Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp reacts after making a three pointer during the second half of...
Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp reacts after making a three pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 123-97. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee.

Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18 points and eight rebounds to help the Bucks rebound from a 41-point loss in Memphis on Thursday night. Rookie Marjon Beauchamp added 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee improved to 14-3 at home and 21-8 overall.

Malik Beasley and Lauri Markkanen each had 18 points for Utah. The Jazz were coming off back-to-back home victories over New Orleans.

INGLES TO RETURN

Veteran forward Joe Ingles is scheduled to make his Milwaukee debut Monday night when the Bucks play at New Orleans. The 6-foot-9 Ingles, signed as a free agent in the offseason, played eight seasons for Utah but suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Jan. 30 last season. “The expectation is that he will play on Monday,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “His passing is probably the thing that stands out the most. His 3-point shooting is going to be really helpful for us.”

Jazz: All five Utah starters are averaging career highs in assists. “They’re bought into playing as a group,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “We talked from the beginning of training camp about play hard and pass. Those are the two things we care about.”

Bucks: Holiday and Serge Ibaka returned after being sidelined with illness. Holiday had missed the last two games, a win over Golden State and a lopsided loss in Memphis.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Cleveland on Monday night.

Bucks: At New Orleans on Monday night.

