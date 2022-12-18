Brown County Holds Ceremony for National Wreaths Across America Day

Wreath Ceremony honoring veterans
Volunteers place more than 1,000 while reading the names of our fallen heroes aloud.
Volunteers place more than 1,000 while reading the names of our fallen heroes aloud.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wreaths Across America day is celebrated by more than 2,800 sites around the nation. It’s a day that’s set aside to lay wreaths at sites where people can remember and honor veterans. The ceremony takes place at cemeteries, monuments, or parks in all fifty states..

In our area, the Woodland Park Cemetery held a wreath ceremony, where local veterans and other community members visitors took time to honor fallen soldiers in a special way.

The ceremony began inside the cemetery chapel. Then 7 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans who served from each branch of service.

“A lot of times when I speak to veterans they often say, ‘we fought hard so that our children, your children never have to go to war again.’ One of the things that I think is important for us as a country, as a community, and as parents.. we have to honor, remember and teach, " says Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach.

The Brown County Squadron of Civil Air Patrol and the US Air Force Auxiliary sponsor the ceremony annually. Each year, 7 late veterans are chosen to be the recipients of the wreaths.

“As a county executive, as a father, I do my part to understand that freedom is not free. And we shouldn’t take for granted all of the great things we’ve been given,” says Streckenbach.

