Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street.

The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating that a firearm had been discharged. However, when officers arrived, all parties involved had fled the scene.

At 4:54 p.m. additional Appleton Officers were dispatched to an area hospital regarding a 17-year-old male that had arrived there with a gunshot wound. It was determined that the male had sustained the gunshot wound during the course of the disturbance on Fair St. At this time, the male is receiving treatment for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Investigators are presently working to obtain additional information regarding this investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500

