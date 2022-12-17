Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Sunday morning at 1:53am.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

A further investigation shows there was a physical altercation that took place between several people that allegedly know each other, and that an Oshkosh woman had been stabbed; she was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Vang at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5741. Or call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.