Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries

Oshkosh police investigating stabbing
Oshkosh police investigating stabbing(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Sunday morning at 1:53am.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

A further investigation shows there was a physical altercation that took place between several people that allegedly know each other, and that an Oshkosh woman had been stabbed; she was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Vang at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5741. Or call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 to remain anonymous.

