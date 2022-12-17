Undercoating can protect your car from corrosion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When cold weather comes, there’s no avoiding snow and ice. It also means there’s no way to avoid salt and liquid brine on roadways which can cause corrosion to your vehicle if left untreated.

Undercoating your vehicle can protect it from the chemicals on the roads that lead to rusting in metals on your car.

“It causes iron oxide, most vehicles are made of iron and even when it is aluminum, you get aluminum oxide,” said Andy Grundman, the shop manager at Pat’s Body Shop.

Grundman says when wet salt and liquid brine build up underneath cars, they get cold and expand. “It pushes all that grime into the painted surface. So it will break the painted surface and expose the bare metal,” said Grundman.

That’s where undercoating comes in. “The undercoating and rust proofing gives you an added layer of protection there that actually has a chemical in it that will soak into the pores of the metal and make it wick water. So if you can’t get it wet, it can’t rust,” said Grundman.

With undercoating, mechanics go through all the cavities of the vehicle with three to five gallons of protective chemicals. “Take the door panels off, we take the wheel wells off, take the exhaust system off,” said Grundman. It’s then up to you for upkeeping afterward.

“So it’s something that’s not one and done. You have to have it updated, or upkeep every probably 3-5 years depending on your driving type and your driving environment,” said Grundman.

The auto body experts said the best time to get your car undercoated is in the spring or summertime.

“As long as you get the underbody washed off, which, unless you have the car on the lift with a pressure washer, you’re not going to guarantee you get it all out of there, You could have it done anytime after that throughout the whole summer and definitely before the next salt season,” said Grundman.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.