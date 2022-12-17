Thousands of dazzling lights sparkle romantic atmosphere at the Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strolling through the Green Bay Botanical Garden to see thousands of dazzling lights - is a holiday tradition for many people.

Now the WPS Garden of Lights features 350 thousand lights - in dozens of displays.

Dave Barkow is the Facilities and Maintenance Coordinator at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and he explains the details of the display: “Technology has just skyrocketed. Much different than it is nowadays. At that time, there was no such thing as LED lights for holiday lightning. So we used a lot of incandescents. It was a challenge to keep everything going.”

All of the displays have been changed over to LED lights - but some of them are originals. Dave Barkow revels: “A lot of our flower displays that you see, some of our poinsettia, holly. even our butterflies. That’s all part of the original back in 1997.”

“Each year a new display is added. This one is called walking on a dream. You can see these disks here and as you step on each one you can see that they change colors.”

“I went to a trade show, a holiday Christmas light trade show, believe it or not, it’s huge. So that’s where I saw it, I loved it. I said we gotta have this.”

“I try to do something that no one has ever seen before. That’s one of the biggest compliments I can get is “I’ve never seen this before”!

The excitement of what’s new - plus the nostalgia of the old favorites - make it a tradition for families.

Dave Barkow adds: “I think for people it’s creating memories. That’s what we’re really all about. People come out here and create a memory and come back year after year.”

