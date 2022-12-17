LIGHT SNOW LINGERS THROUGH SATURDAY

Snow showers will eventually taper off overnight and should wind down completely by Saturday afternoon. Roads will be slippery in spots tonight throughout much of Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will hold steady tonight in the mid teens to lower 20s. We’ll see highs in the upper half of the 20s Saturday afternoon.

Look for some more sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will be colder with lows in the teens and highs in the lower half of the 20s. The day will be dry and temperatures should dip into the single digits overnight. We’ll begin Monday with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken through the day.

Temperatures will probably be in the teens during the Monday night’s Packers-Rams game. Skies will be turning cloudy by the evening kickoff. Some flakes may fly by the end of the game, but steadier snow should hold off until the night. Temperatures will trend even colder for the middle of the week. Highs will be limited to the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Additional snow showers are possible through the middle of the week as well.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow. Slick roads possible. LOW: 20 (steady)

SATURDAY: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Late-night flakes. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Early snow showers, then some afternoon sun. Quite blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of snow. HIGH: 11 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cold. Lingering flakes? HIGH: 12

