LAST DAY OF SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW, COLD ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

The strong Midwest system that has caused the snowfall the last several days will finally begin to move eastward away from Wisconsin on Saturday. Lingering light snow showers are possible through Saturday night creating sliding conditions on roads. Slow down and be careful! Temperatures will not change too much compared to the last several days with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. By midnight Saturday night, the snow showers will be done with gradual clearing through Sunday morning as high pressure moves in. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the single digits.

Heading into the holiday week, high pressure will keep part of Monday dry before another system brings more snow chances Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Models are indicating 1-2″ of snow possible creating slippery conditions on Tuesday. The bigger weather story is the incoming cold blast where temperatures will fall to near zero degrees with wind chills in the negatives both Tuesday and Wednesday night. Highs will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. After that, a potential winter storm could form again rapidly on Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 3-6 MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-15 G 25 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, scattered snow flurries possible. HIGH: 27

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow flurries end by midnight. LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and sunshine. Getting colder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Sunny start, clouds increase by afternoon. Late snowflakes. HIGH: 23 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Early chance of snow, 1-2″ possible. Partly sunny. HIGH: 21 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Chance of more snow, cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 20 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow? HIGH: 16

