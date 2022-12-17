Friendly competition between fire and police departmens in Weyauwega for a good cause

Friendly fight in Weyauwega
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s billed as “Handcuff Hunger” vs “Extinguisher Hunger”: The Christmas Light Drive and Food Fight will kick of at 4 p.m. this Saturday at East Parker Street in Weyauwega.

“Competitors” will be fire departments from Weyauwega, Fremont, Waupaca, New London, ManawaIola and Ogdensburg - the “opponents” are recruited from several police and sheriff departments from the county.

The goal is to collect as much canned food as possible from donors - which ever team manages to throw more cans in the basket, wins. All donations will be distributed to food pantries across Waupaca County.

It is a family-friendly event, law enforcement and fire officials will be on hand to chat with community members. Around the “fight zone” will be a festive display of Christmas lights. All residents are welcome to attend.

