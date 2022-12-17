Clothes dryer starts fire at Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home on 550 Van Dyne Road, Lot 45 around 4:58am on Saturday for a report of a fire behind the clothes dryer.

Officials say the homeowner was using the dryer when it caught fire and used a fire extinguisher on it before fire crews arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished hotspots and made sure the fire had not extended to the nearby cabinets. Seven people in the home were able to escape without injuries.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue wants to remind the community to make that their clothes dryers are in proper working order, properly vented, and free of laundry and lint build-up around the units. Officials say it is also important to be home and awake when operating clothes dryers.

Remember to check your smoke alarms and obtain or replace them to ensure they are operating correctly.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue will be adding a red bulb to the wreaths at each of its fire stations to bring awareness to fire dangers around the holiday season; the goal is to keep the wreath green.

