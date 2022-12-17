Clothes dryer starts fire at Fond du Lac home

Fire
Fire
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home on 550 Van Dyne Road, Lot 45 around 4:58am on Saturday for a report of a fire behind the clothes dryer.

Officials say the homeowner was using the dryer when it caught fire and used a fire extinguisher on it before fire crews arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished hotspots and made sure the fire had not extended to the nearby cabinets. Seven people in the home were able to escape without injuries.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue wants to remind the community to make that their clothes dryers are in proper working order, properly vented, and free of laundry and lint build-up around the units. Officials say it is also important to be home and awake when operating clothes dryers.

Remember to check your smoke alarms and obtain or replace them to ensure they are operating correctly.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue will be adding a red bulb to the wreaths at each of its fire stations to bring awareness to fire dangers around the holiday season; the goal is to keep the wreath green.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Robert Kraus, 67, of Appleton was last seen on Thursday, December 8. He's driving a light green...
Appleton police say missing man was found
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
American student missing in France is alive, father says

Latest News

Oshkosh police investigating stabbing
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
Dazzling lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden
Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden
The popular walk-through caterpillar at WPS Garden of Lights (WBAY file photo)
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: WPS Garden of Lights
Dazzling lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden
Thousands of dazzling lights sparkle romantic atmosphere at the Green Bay Botanical Garden