BLUSTERY SUNDAY, SEVERAL SYSTEMS TO WATCH DURING THE WORK WEEK

Light snow will taper off tonight setting up a reasonably quiet day on Sunday with a little bit more sunshine. Lows tonight will be mainly in the teens with highs on Sunday mainly in the 20s. Winds from the WNW at 10 to 20 mph on Sunday will produce wind chills values in the teens and single digits.

We are watching 2 weather makers for the coming work week. The first one is going to be relatively weak, but it sill may put down a coating to 2″ of light snow Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Some festive flakes are certainly possible during the Packers game Monday night at Lambeau. Game time temperatures should be around 20° with wind chills in the teens.

A second, potentially more impactful, weather maker is possible from Wednesday afternoon through Friday night. Details still need to be ironed out as does the exact storm track; however, at first glace there is concern that significant wind & snow may affect parts of the region. Holiday travel disruptions are possible if this pans out. Stay tuned!

Bitterly cold air is expected to surge in just in time for Christmas weekend. Highs in the teens and single digits are expected with lows below zero. Bitter wind chills well below zero also appear likely.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers taper off. LOW: 18

SUNDAY: A little bit more sun. Brisk breezes. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers by evening. HIGH: 22 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers. Blustery and cool. HIGH: 19 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops. HIGH: 12 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Areas of snow. Winds increase. HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Wind with areas of snow. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. Bitter wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -4

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. Bitter wind chills. HIGH: 8

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.