Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.

  • Smoked Sliced Deli Ham (1 pound)
  • Smoked Ham (½ pound)
  • Smoked Bacon (1½ pounds)
  • Uncured Bacon (1 pound)
  • Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced (1 pound)
  • Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Smoked Ham Steak
  • Smoked Pork Hock

The packaged products have a mark of inspection with Establishment No. 293.

The products were sold at Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creeks Farms in Union Grove, Vindicator Brand in Loganville, Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua, and at farmers’ markets which were not identified in the DATCP’s report.

Consumers with questions should contact Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, (920) 382-1166.

