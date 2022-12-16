Suspect in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire enters insanity plea

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County man accused of setting the fire that destroyed Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport is pleading insanity.

Jonathan Polich, of Sevastopol, entered a plea of Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect to the charge of Arson of Building. The next step is to find doctors to give Polich a mental examination. The court set aside dates in January and March for updates on the progress of the examination.

Prosecutors say Polich, 33, was friends with the son of the supper club owners in high school and last summer Polich began stalking the man. The victim said he and Polich hadn’t talked for several years, then Polich started sending him text messages, then Polich started sending death threats. Polich accused the son of trying to kill him using “mind reading technology” and began demanding thousands of dollars from the victim, signing the messages “Espionage X.”

Jonathan Polich (Door County Jail)

The criminal complaint alleges Polich set fire to Mr. G’s Supper Club on Highway 57 on October 23, a day after causing a disturbance at the victim’s rental property in Milwaukee where he smashed the glass of the front door with a baseball bat.

Two days after the fire, Polich called the sheriff’s office claiming he saw the owners’ son walking along Highway 57 carrying a “gallon of gasoline.”

Within a week of the fire, Polich was admitted to the Winnebago Mental Health Facility for emergency detention after threatening to kill his own father.

During the investigation, authorities learned Polich went to the Walmart in Sturgeon Bay and asked about an application to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun. The request for the gun was still pending.

The restaurant was closed for the season and the owners were looking to sell.

