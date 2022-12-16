Snowmobilers urged to sled safely

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season.

In 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects risk perception and reaction time. The state alcohol limit is .08 for all vehicle drivers, no matter whether a car, an ATV or a snowmobile is driven.

“Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes. Remember to ride responsibly and look out for yourself and others. Sober riding is always the best policy,” said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator. “Snowmobiles and drinking don’t mix. Making the smart choice and abstaining from alcohol can save your life. Impairment of any kind, either by drugs or alcohol, can have tragic consequences.”

The DNR issued early-season safety reminders:

  • Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.
  • Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to cross.
  • Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.
  • Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.
  • Slow down when traveling at night.
  • Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.
  • Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

Visit the DNR’s snowmobile webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Snowmobile for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.

DNR Violation Hotline

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. Reports can also be filed online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/contact/Hotline.html

