Shoppers help fill the cruiser in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter.

The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.

Chief Brian Uhl from the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department explains: “Yeah, we are out here partnering with Metro Market, to collect food donations for the new NEW shelter for the homeless. It’s a great event, obviously. We’ve been doing it for many years, Metro Market has been a great partner helping us collect for the homeless.”

