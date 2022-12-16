Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other we’ve reported.

We looked into this after letters started showing up on house doors - advising that the property might be vacant. Those letters were posted on a number of front doors - throughout this neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.

What’s so different about this scam is that it’s being conducted by someone in person - rather than through a solicitation by phone or email.

The letter advises that a company called First Allegiance inspected the property and found it to be vacant or abandoned.

It then says the mortgage holder may have the property secured or winterized within the next few days - and warns that first allegiance does not collect payments on behalf of the lender.

The last sentence advises that if the property is not vacant to call loan care, LLC, at an 800 number.

However, police say, while both companies are legitimate, the 800 number is not. And anyone calling it will likely be asked to give up vital personal information.

Which could lead to someone’s identity being stolen.

Officer Dan Hoernke from the Menasha Police Department states: “I think they’re after personal information. Specifically, what I’m told, is what is your mortgage number, what’s your social security number, all things of identifying information we would not be giving out over the phone to an unknown individual.”

The person contacting us about the scam did not want to be identified.

Police would like to find video footage of the person posting these letters - and they also believe that everyone across the Fox Valley should be on alert.

If you receive one of those letters, you should contact police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.