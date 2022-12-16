Local dance studio remembers “tWitch” fondly as world mourns

DJ tWitch is mourned all over the world
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the world are continuing to mourn the loss of the beloved DJ and dancer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who shockingly took his own life this Tuesday.

The impact that tWitch had on the world is also being felt here in northeast Wisconsin.

Barb’s Center for Dance in Ashwaubenon is remembering the day that tWitch visited them eight years ago to teach a masterclass at the dance school.

Twitch spent the entire day teaching kids of all skill levels, while also taking time outside of class to talk to the students. Students and staff of the school are taking the time to remember tWitch for electrifying personality and his unabashed love for the art form.

Barb Cedergren, Director of Barb’s Center for Dance, reminisces: “He was just an amazing man, he was just so patient, so kind, he made such an impact for the short time he was with us. And he made every dancer that entered the room just feel so special, he was just so kind.”

And just as a reminder, if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day through the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988.

