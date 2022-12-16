Packers ready for 3 home games in 21 days during home stretch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ schedule has not been set up for success. They had that stretch of 5 games in 5 different cities in 5 weeks. They went 28 days between home games earlier this season. And now more than a calendar month since their last game at Lambeau Field. But now? 3 home games in just 21 days to close the season. A make or break stretch for this Packers team, which is happy to be finally at home with the weather cooperating with them as well.

“It has been different, but going forward it is to our advantage,” said defensive lineman Dean Lowry. “We feel like our best football is at Lambeau, especially in a cold weather game. Having a team coming in from California should be to our strength. But it has been a grind, honestly.”

“December football in Lambeau, there is nothing like it,” said running back Aaron Jones. “It’s to our elements, how we like it. Cold. A lot of teams are coming in not used to playing in it. We get to practice in it.”

“It will be good for our guys to kind of get acclimated,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “It’s a little warmer now than it will be on Monday night. But the cold is our friend.”

“I love when the weather turns and we get to have some Packer football weather,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Not all the Packers are used to this. Not all of them grew up in the midwest and not all of them are homegrown through the draft. Rudy Ford, one of this year’s newcomers, said he was freezing today. He wore a very warm winter coat even in the locker room. I told him Aaron Rodgers has said for years ‘the colder the better,’ do you agree with him? He said he would have to agree with the 4-time MVP.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.