OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Our old winter storm has lost it’s punch as it still wobbles across the western Great Lakes. This storm aloft in our atmosphere, will give us periods of light snow over the next 36 hours. Another inch or less is expected through this evening, with perhaps yet another inch of snow through tomorrow evening. You’ll probably find yourself shoveling or scraping off your driveway at times through this weekend.

The fresh fluffy snow will make the roads slippery at times. Drivers should allow for extra travel time during the Friday morning and evening commutes. Road conditions should improve on Sunday as the storm finally drifts away.

Then, we’ll be watching for a blast of bitter cold air, originating from Siberia, Russia. This frigid air mass has been making it’s way across the Arctic Circle and is now heading into North America. A northwest flow with the jet stream will blow this snappy cold Siberian air into northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures through most of next week will be in the teens, with occasional subzero wind chills.

Temperatures will probably be in the teens during the Monday night’s Packers-Rams game. Early indications suggest the wind will be light, which will be good for the fans in the stands. Skies will be turning cloudy by the evening kickoff. A disturbance might bring some snow showers around or after the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Periods of light snow... An inch or less. Slightly colder. HIGH: 28 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow. Slick roads possible. LOW: 22 (steady temps)

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... Up to another 1″ possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Late-night flakes. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Early snow showers, then some afternoon sun. Quite blustery. HIGH: 16 LOW: 0

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. HIGH: 10 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. More snow showers. HIGH: 15

