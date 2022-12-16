OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY

A round of light snow will move through central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley overnight. By sunrise, the steadier snow should be shifting north and east of Green Bay. Additional light snow is possible through the day. An additional 0.5″ to 1″ of snow is possible from the Lakeshore through the Fox Cities... perhaps 1-2″ north and west.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper half of the 20s with a south wind around 10 mph Friday. The clouds continue Saturday and a few flurries remain possible. Highs will again be in the upper 20s, but lower 20s are expected Sunday... and that’s just the beginning of a coming cold snap!

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday with increasing clouds Monday. Highs Monday are likely limited to the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits for the Packers-Rams game Monday evening. Light snow is possible at night as a push of even colder air arrives for midweek. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle teens and lows may dip below zero that night.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers. A little colder. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy with occasional light snow. Another 1″ possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flurries. Turning colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 18 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Early flakes then a mix of sun and clouds. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 12 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Continued cold. HIGH: 14

