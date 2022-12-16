Green Bay was spared the brunt of the winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm didn’t hit Green Bay as hard as it hit other areas of the state. Still, the storm wreaked havoc in many parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Heading north to the Upper Peninsula, Iron Mountain got four inches of snow, but it’s an area still digging out from six inches of snow over the past week.

On top of that, there is another winter weather advisory running through friday afternoon, where another one to three inches is expected to fall.

In Wausau, seven and a half inches of snow fell in the past 24 hours, and our sister station, WSAW, says as much as four more inches of snow could come down through friday night.

X-cel Energy, the power company for areas like Lacrosse and Eau Claire, reported that one eighth of its customers in Wisconsin were without power.

Much of that was due to heavy snow, six inches in Eau Claire.

Four and a half in Lacrosse.

And this is what eight inches looked like in Tomah.

More power outages happened in Madison, where Alliant Energy says there were still 800 left to fix, as of six this evening.

Madison got just above four inches of snow, and that’s forced some large branches to fall on power lines, forcing utility crews to wait for tree companies to clear the debris.

Tony Palese Sr., Communications Partner at Alliance Energy, explains: “With the weather we’ve had, there’s been quite a few outages reported, trees knocking out power.”

Brad Hetzel, Journeyman lineman, adds: “We’ve had a lot of trees dropping in the lines and causing outages and this case tree uprooted and it’s laying on the powerlines right now.”

X-cle Energy and Alliant say they are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

