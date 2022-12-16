Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.

Police arrested the 31-year-old Wednesday night after a 7-hour standoff. He was wanted on a felony probation warrant. Destaercke is charged with failing to comply, resisting or obstructing an officer, as well as driving with a revoked license.

Police say verbal orders, diversionary devices and less lethal chemical agents failed to get Destaercke to leave the house. Just before 8 p.m., SWAT and K9 teams forced their way into the house and found him hiding in his bedroom.

Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal said, “The court believes him to be a very poor bail risk and somebody who quite possibly would not or would fail to appear in court. He also has a history of probation revocations and bail jumpings. So at this point, court is going to set the $10,000 cash bond.”

Brown County court is in the process of appointing an attorney to represent Destaercke. His next hearing is set for January 26.

According to the criminal complaint, two weeks earlier, on Dec. 2, police waited outside the duplex on S. Ridge Rd. to arrest Destaerke on a Department of Corrections warrant.

When Destaerke pulled up in his pickup truck, police approached him. Officers say they ordered him out of the truck, saying he was under arrest. The brake lights and reverse lights went on. Ignoring officers’ commands, Destaercke said he needed to make a phone call, then he started reaching for the floor of the passenger seat. Believing he might be trying to get a weapon, they drew their guns, again ordered him out, and called for support. Another officer arrived and put their squad car directly behind Destaercke’s truck.

He managed to slip out the passenger door and made it to a door at the duplex before officers could stop him. Police made contact with a woman in the house, who identified herself as Destaercke’s grandmother, and she insisted he wasn’t in there. The duplex has adjoining doors, so Destaercke could have gone into the other unit of the duplex.

After a period of time, when Destaercke failed to leave the house, it was decided police would “disengage and leave the address with officer safety and other parties’ safety in mind.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.