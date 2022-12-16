Fond du Lac residents asked to check cameras for evidence in a crime against a child

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime committed against a child, and if you live or work in Fond du Lac, your video doorbell or surveillance cameras might hold evidence.

The sheriff’s office put out a broad request to people and businesses within the bordered area of Fond du Lac shown in the map above -- roughly every house and business between 2nd Street and 8th Street and between the Fond du Lac Riverwalk and S. Park Ave. [The yellow street highlights and business identifiers on the map are added by Google’s Map service; the sheriff’s office’s request covers the entire bordered area.]

Investigators would like to look at views of street traffic from their security videos on two dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office isn’t offering information about the crime except to say the victim was a child and it was not a random act -- the child knew the suspect.

Contact Detective Fink at the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office if you have street traffic video for either or both of those dates and between those timeframes. You can phone (920) 929-3384 or email michelle.fink@fdlco.wi.gov.

