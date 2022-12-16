COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: North Pole Christmas Village

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight, we take a trip to the North Pole.

A Chilton-area man has recreated Santa’s Village with a display that’s now attracting visitors from all over the world.

During the month of December, what’s normally a quiet property northeast of Chilton is the hub of activity drawing thousands of visitors each year to a place called the North Pole Christmas Village.

The display is a constant work in progress which Troy Campbell started 17 years ago.

“I keep telling everybody that 17 years ago I dressed as Santa. I had a chair -- not this, probably a folding chair if I remember -- and one little display, and I waved to people on the street. That was 17 years ago, and now I have enough for my own ZIP Code,” Campbell says.

The village used to be in Kaukauna but moved here because of its size.

Overall, inside and out, it covers about 6,000 square feet, and every year, Campbell tries to add something new.

”You’re seeing a Teddy Bear village, a Penguin village,” he points out.

Campbell says a particular one came from New York City.

“It’s about a hundred different bears that do different things, and we have Dasher, the talking reindeer. So it’s going to be quite -- people who haven’t seen it that were here last year are going to be fascinated, I’m sure.”

This includes three generations of the Stoddard family, who drove up from Madison to see the North Pole Village.

“I like the talking reindeer,” Jake Stoddard said when asked what he liked best.

“And did we help him find Rudolph? Where was Rudolph hiding?” Carol Stoddard asked him.

“Behind where all the reindeer were that pull Santa’s sleigh,” Jake answered.

“Yes, it was great. Everything was just terrific,” Carol said.

We asked Bruce Stoddard what goes through his mind as he’s watching the displays. “Being a child,” he said, “and looking in the department store windows in the cities when I was a boy. Moving from window to window and looking at the animation in there, it was special.”

For the kids, there’s also a chance to see Santa.

And for Campbell, seeing the expressions and joy that come with the village is what motivates him throughout the holiday season.

“I’m not the Wisconsin Dells. I’m not Bellagio in Las Vegas. I’m just this little guy in Chilton, Wisconsin, with this little North Pole Christmas Village, reaching out to all over the world.”

“If you want to check out the North Pole Village, it’s open every night except Monday through December 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at N5207 Lemke Road, Chilton. There’s no charge to get inside, but donations here are appreciated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.