Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay

Wesley J. Brice
Wesley J. Brice(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Action 2 News was at the sentencing and this report will be updated.

Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021, a bartender at Rockabilly’s on Broadway told officers she was alone in the bar, cleaning up when Brice walked in. She didn’t know him. He walked up to her and said “I like you” and “come here.” She refused, and when he went behind the bar she saw he had a knife. She tried to call police, but he dragged her. The bartender was able to get away, getting injured in the struggle.

Brice got into his car but then crashed into Rum Runners. He ran down the street to where cars were stopped for a train. He pounded on the window of a car and stabbed a 70-year-old man waiting for the train to pass.

Brice initially pleaded Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect, but he was found to be competent and understood the charges against him.

