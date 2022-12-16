Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found.

Kraus was last seen in Appleton on Thursday, Dec. 8.

He’s about six feet tall, 170 pounds, bald with blue eyes. He’s driving a light green, 2006 model Ford Econoline E350 passenger van. It has a Wisconsin disability plate number, 61528 DS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who thinks they’ve seen Robert Kraus or his van in the past week, can help investigators by calling (920) 832-5500. The case number is A22061437.

This is not a Silver Alert, which is issued for missing adults with dementia or other cognitive disabilities.

Police aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.