Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man

Robert Kraus, 67, of Appleton was last seen on Thursday, December 8. He's driving a light green...
Robert Kraus, 67, of Appleton was last seen on Thursday, December 8. He's driving a light green Ford Econoline E350 passenger van with a Disability plate(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found.

Kraus was last seen in Appleton on Thursday, Dec. 8.

He’s about six feet tall, 170 pounds, bald with blue eyes. He’s driving a light green, 2006 model Ford Econoline E350 passenger van. It has a Wisconsin disability plate number, 61528 DS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who thinks they’ve seen Robert Kraus or his van in the past week, can help investigators by calling (920) 832-5500. The case number is A22061437.

This is not a Silver Alert, which is issued for missing adults with dementia or other cognitive disabilities.

Police aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

Latest News

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Fun in the snow
Fun in the snow
SWAT at a standoff with a man wanted on warrants on Green Bay's S. Ridge Rd.
DEBRIEF: Standoff suspect identified
Oshkosh West High School exterior (WBAY file image)
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign