In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up outside Club Q following last week's mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(Thomas Peipert | AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.”

The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 17 wounded.

The judge’s comments came during a preliminary hearing on charges that Aldrich kidnapped their grandparents, and had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week.

The 2021 charges against Aldrich — who had stockpiled explosives and allegedly spoke of plans to become the “next mass killer” before engaging in an armed standoff with SWAT teams — were thrown out during a four-minute hearing this past July at which the prosecution didn’t even argue to keep the case active.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow falls on Hobart.
PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals
Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Mike Lyle shows Springdale, Ark., firefighters their new truck built at Pierce Manufacturing,...
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
Robert Kraus, 67, of Appleton was last seen on Thursday, December 8. He's driving a light green...
Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man

Latest News

Wesley J. Brice
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship
The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.
Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship