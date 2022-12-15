Woman accused in gruesome Green Bay murder gets another competency hearing

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing is being planned for Taylor Schabusiness ahead of her scheduled murder trial in March.

Schabusiness is accused of murdering and dismembering a man after having sex with him at his mother’s house in Green Bay last February.

During a status conference in Brown County court late Thursday afternoon, we learned a state-appointed expert is expected to testify on January 6 about Schabusiness’s ability to stand trial.

The defense says it also has an expert in mind and is trying to give them access to Schabusiness in the jail in time that they can also testify next month.

