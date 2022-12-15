SNOW ENDING, BUT ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY THIS MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It’s a First Alert Weather Day! Even though the wet snow is wrapping up across northeast Wisconsin, the roads will be very slippery this morning. Drivers should allow for extra travel time and give road crews plenty of space as they clear off the streets. It looks like most folks across east-central Wisconsin received 2-5″ of snow last night, with higher totals to the north and west. Some areas in Waupaca County picked up 9″ of heavy, wet snow!

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs the 30s. A few more flurries are possible this afternoon. As this big weathermaker swirls over top of the region over the next few days, some occasional light snow is possible. Another slushy inch is possible during the day tomorrow.

Once this storm moves away, our weather will turn much colder... Highs will be in the 20s this weekend, with highs only in the teens for much of next week. We’ll be tapping into air originally from Siberia, which will keep temperatures well below normal. It looks like our recent snowpack is going to stick around for a while.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Snow ends NORTH. Slippery morning travel. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. A little colder. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Another 1″ possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 22 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 13

