SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Vintage outboard motor collection

EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - After a decorated career in the U.S. Army, a Shawano County man is amassing a very unique collection.

For the past 25 years, he’s collected vintage outboard motors. Some are nearly 100 years old.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Jim Popp in Embarrass.

Over 27 years in the Army, Popp rose through the ranks to become a battalion commander. He spent time working at the Pentagon.

In 1991, Jim retired and moved home to take care of his mother. He started looking for something to keep him busy.

“I have to have something to do, something that’s interesting, something that I can study,” said Jim. “Well let’s see what did I do as a kid, I fooled around with cars, I fooled around with motorcycles and the opportunities just weren’t there. First of all, I didn’t have a gymnasium for cars, or motorcycles if they were worth anything they’d been acquired by Hollywood, and I remembered the boat motor that my dad gave me when I was 10 years old.”

Jim started with that original Johnson outboard motor and has collected dozens of vintage motors. They are restored and in running condition.

