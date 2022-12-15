Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards.

The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.

The victims were in the city of Oshkosh. Police did not say if anyone lost money as a result of the scam.

If you have information about the scam calls or the caller, please call the Oshkosh Police Department. You can anonymously provide information through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, online at https://www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org, or using the free P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

