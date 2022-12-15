Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

Oshkosh police are investigating reports of a caller claiming to be a police officer
Oshkosh police are investigating reports of a caller claiming to be a police officer(wvlt)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards.

The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.

The victims were in the city of Oshkosh. Police did not say if anyone lost money as a result of the scam.

If you have information about the scam calls or the caller, please call the Oshkosh Police Department. You can anonymously provide information through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, online at https://www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org, or using the free P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

Latest News

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Fun in the snow
Fun in the snow
SWAT at a standoff with a man wanted on warrants on Green Bay's S. Ridge Rd.
DEBRIEF: Standoff suspect identified
Oshkosh West High School exterior (WBAY file image)
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign
Fun in the snow
First major snowfall of the season bring lots of fun