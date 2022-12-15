Plows and dozens of crews needed to clear snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plows and dozens of crews spent hours clearing thousands of miles of roads for you this morning.

We checked in with Brown, Outagamie and Shawano County highway departments.

They are not reporting any major issues on the road.

Most of the snow and ice has been moved out of the way, leaving the roads in good winter weather driving conditions.

In Shawano - to the northwest - the County Commissioner says they had a little bit more snow freeze to the pavement due to its temperature - but they were able to use scrappers to clear it.

In Brown County - the relatively warm pavement temps were a big help.

Brown County Highway Commissionar Paul Fontecchio says: “When the ice gets on the pavement, it’s hard to break that bond between the ice and the pavement when it’s that cold. So yeah, this makes it a lot easier that the ground temperatures are still warm. And it also helped that, you know, at least in Green Bay, the first half or two thirds of the storm came down as rain. I mean, if all of that had been snow, I’m sure we would’ve seen snow totals like they got up north.”

Now that we have a snow storm under our belt - a reminder to all to slow down around snow plows and give them room when you see them out on the roads in the future.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.