GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay extended a lead late to beat Wisconsin 70-60 Wednesday night at the Kress Center. Kimberly HS product Maddie Schreiber led the way with 19 points. It was Green Bay’s 13th win in the program’s last 19 games against the Badgers. Enjoy the highlights above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.