Man indicted for Child Sexual Assault on Menominee Indian Reservation

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on December 13, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a man with a sexual assault of a child reportedly committed in 2019 on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The indictment named Gerald L. Pamaska, Jr., (age 54) formerly of Keshena and currently residing in Lawrence, Kansas. He is charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse. If convicted, Pamaska faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years and up to life in prison. Pamaska also faces supervised release and potential fines if convicted of the charge.

According to filed court documents, on or about July 25, 2019, Pamaska engaged in a sexual act with a child who was under 12 years of age at a location on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier will prosecute.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

