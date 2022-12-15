Man arrested for arson at Manitowoc bar

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection to a fire at a bar property in Manitowoc.

Police say Alex M. Braun, 27, was arrested on Dec. 14.

Police say Braun is a suspect in a Dec. 12 fire on the property of Van’s Bar, 400 block of N. 9th Street. Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a detached structure on the property.

The department was able to prevent the fire from “causing significant damage to adjacent properties.”

The fire damaged the bar, a nearby vehicle, and private property.

The detached structure was deemed a “total loss.”

Police and firefighters reviewed business video footage and saw someone enter and exit the building shortly before it went up in flames.

Police identified the person of interest as Alex M. Braun. Braun told investigators that he was the person in the video and that he had “carelessly discarded smoking materials,” according to investigators.

Braun was arrested on charges of Arson and Disorderly Conduct.

If you have additional information, call police at 920-686-6584.

