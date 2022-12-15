INTERVIEW: Schneider expands order for electric trucks

Green Bay-based Schneider expanded its order from 62 to 92 zero-emission trucks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay-based Schneider continues to innovate. Schneider recently expanded an order for electric trucks, the E-Cascadias, from 62 to 92 zero-emission vehicles for the company’s Southern California fleet.

The shipping and logistics company has won numerous innovation awards. We talked with president and CEO Mark Rourke about what prompted the company to invest more in electric trucks, and why the fleet is growing just in California.

Is it a cost-effective move, and how long before we see more electric carriers around the country?

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
Matthew Beyer at his murder trial in Outagamie County
Matthew Beyer convicted of killing his children, swiftly sentenced to life without parole
Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe

Latest News

Anti freeze for vehicles
How to prepare for winter travel
Police cruiser at crime scene
Wild shootout in Waukesha leaves one woman dead, officer hit in chest
Green Bay police stand by the SWAT truck at a standoff on S. Ridge Rd.
Standoff on Green Bay's west side
Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest