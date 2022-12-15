INTERVIEW: Schneider expands order for electric trucks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay-based Schneider continues to innovate. Schneider recently expanded an order for electric trucks, the E-Cascadias, from 62 to 92 zero-emission vehicles for the company’s Southern California fleet.

The shipping and logistics company has won numerous innovation awards. We talked with president and CEO Mark Rourke about what prompted the company to invest more in electric trucks, and why the fleet is growing just in California.

Is it a cost-effective move, and how long before we see more electric carriers around the country?

