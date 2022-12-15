INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District launched a new initiative urging kids to show up for school.

The campaign is called “Attendance Matters: Attend today, achieve tomorrow.”

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Oshkosh Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer about the numbers that made the campaign necessary and warning signs parents should look for.

We also talk about the pandemic and post-pandemic impacts on student attendance.

