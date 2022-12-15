INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign

We discuss the goals of the Attendance Matters campaign with Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer and the numbers behind it
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District launched a new initiative urging kids to show up for school.

The campaign is called “Attendance Matters: Attend today, achieve tomorrow.”

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Oshkosh Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer about the numbers that made the campaign necessary and warning signs parents should look for.

We also talk about the pandemic and post-pandemic impacts on student attendance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marcelia Fonseca in court. (WBAY Photo)
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

Latest News

Michael Destaercke
Police identify suspect in Green Bay standoff
Fun in the snow
Fun in the snow
SWAT at a standoff with a man wanted on warrants on Green Bay's S. Ridge Rd.
DEBRIEF: Standoff suspect identified
Fun in the snow
First major snowfall of the season bring lots of fun