How to prepare for winter travel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inclement weather is heading our way - but of course many people still have to travel in these upcoming conditions.

Now before you go to bed tonight - you’ll want to make sure you have your vehicle ready for the elements tomorrow.

We’ve had a couple of tastes of winter so far - but this is our first widespread storm coming through

We spoke with automotive experts at NWTC’s Green Bay Campus.

They work on cars all the time and are familiar with making sure we take proper care of our vehicles so they’re ready to get us safely to our destinations.

Brent Westlund has about 20 years of experience on vehicles in the Salt Belt States in the Midwest and beyond.

He says there are a couple of things you want to make sure are ready to go when you head out the door in poor weather conditions: “Windshield wipers are a key item. Tires are another really big item right now, we want to make sure we have real good tread depth on your tires. You don’t want to be slip sliding around on the roads and everything like that. And along with tread depth, I would say tire pressure as well is another big thing too.”

Stay with us on air and online for the very latest.

We’ll continue to update you as this winter weather continues to develop throughout the evening.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.