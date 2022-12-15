HEAVY, WET SNOW OVERNIGHT... COLDER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Snow showers will be ongoing across central Wisconsin as any wintry mix and rain changes to snow from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore early Thursday morning. Once the snow is falling, it should do so at a rate of 0.5″ to 1.5″ per hour. This will be a heavy, wet snow so even though winds could gust to 35 mph there should not be much drifting.

The heaviest snow will wrap up from south to north around 6-9 a.m. Areas north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley can expect 6-12″ of snow. We’ll see 3-6″ around the Fox Cities with totals dropping off to 1-3″ Lakeside. There could be additional snow showers during the day, but very little in the way of new accumulation would be expected. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 30s with a south wind of 10-15 mph.

More light snow is expected Friday with the potential for another 1-2″ in many spots. Flurries are still possible Saturday. Temperatures will drop this weekend. Highs will still be around 30° Friday with upper 20s Saturday. By the start of the new work week highs will be in the teens. It’s looking like a rather cold game Monday night for the Packers and Rams... temperatures likely slip into the single digits during the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: An evening wintry mix turns to wet snow... Heaviest NORTH and WEST of Green Bay. Slippery travel likely. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Early snow with slippery travel... 6-12+ totals NORTH, with 3-6″ SOUTH. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. A little colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 16 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 15 LOW: 5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing light snow. HIGH: 22

