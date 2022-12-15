HEAVY SNOW ENDS, MORE LIGHT SNOW THROUGH TOMORROW

The First Alert Weather Day has officially ended as the snow wraps up. Even though the wet snow ended, the roads are still slippery. Drivers should allow for extra travel time and give road crews plenty of space. It looks like most folks across east-central Wisconsin received 2-5″ of snow last night, with higher totals to the north and west. Some areas in Waupaca County picked up 9″ of heavy, wet snow!

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs the 30s. A few more flurries are still possible for the afternoon into nightfall. As this big weathermaker swirls over top of the region over the next few days, some occasional light snow is possible. Another slushy inch is possible during the day on Friday.

Once this storm moves away, our weather will turn much colder... Highs will be in the 20s this weekend, with highs only in the teens for much of next week. We’ll be tapping into air originally from Siberia, which will keep temperatures well below normal. It looks like our recent snowpack is going to stick around for a while.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Snow ends NORTH. Slippery morning travel. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. A little colder. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Another 1″ possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Getting colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

MONDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 20

