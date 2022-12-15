Green Bay nightclub helps Club Q shooting victims

Green Bay night club raises money for shooting victims
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is sponsoring a fundraiser for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Events include Saturday Night Bingo at 6 p.m. and a drag show at 8.

And a drag brunch the next day at noon.

All events are being held at the lounge on Cedar Street in Green Bay.

“The funds raised from this event will go directly to the Colorado Health Fund. says Justice Tenpenny, Communications Director for Napalese. “It was activated in the wake of Club Q shooting. The money will go the families and victims.”

On November 20th, five people were killed and 26 injured following a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph and Jason Hoppa
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
Matthew Beyer at his murder trial in Outagamie County
Matthew Beyer convicted of killing his children, swiftly sentenced to life without parole
Chilton High School sign
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Hobart-Lawrence Police identify officer injured in accidental shooting on Highway 29
Ashley Goulder is accused of stealing gas
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

Latest News

Love Wins sign in the Napalese Lounge in Green Bay
Club Q donations
Oshkosh Police Department squad car (WBAY file image)
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
Green Bay police were involved in a standoff on Ridge Road on Dec. 14, 2022
Roads closed, school secured during standoff on Green Bay’s west side
Raptor Check-In Machine
Shawano School District installing Visitor Check-in Machines