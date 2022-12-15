Green Bay nightclub helps Club Q shooting victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is sponsoring a fundraiser for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Events include Saturday Night Bingo at 6 p.m. and a drag show at 8.

And a drag brunch the next day at noon.

All events are being held at the lounge on Cedar Street in Green Bay.

“The funds raised from this event will go directly to the Colorado Health Fund. says Justice Tenpenny, Communications Director for Napalese. “It was activated in the wake of Club Q shooting. The money will go the families and victims.”

On November 20th, five people were killed and 26 injured following a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

