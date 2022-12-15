First major snowfall of the season bring lots of fun

Fun in the snow
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It doesn’t matter where you are in Wisconsin - the first snowfall of the holiday season is bringing some joy to plenty of people.

While some folks preferred to stay indoors and avoid the roads today, others are putting on their winter gear and making snowmen. Green Bay received the perfect packy snow to do that.

Others went sledding. People of all ages were excited to wake up and see several inches of snow covering the ground this morning.

Many students in our area had a two-hour delay to get to school safely. Others districts cancelled classes completely.

Today, we spoke with two kids who are on their winter break from home schooling. They are happy to take advantage of the snow at Fireman’s Park.

One of them, named Vinnie, says: “I also liek to play with my Dad in the snow. And we build snowmens every year.” The other, Karen, added: “I like the clean whiteness of it all and quietness. Like if you walk out in the woods and it’s snowing. It’s so quiet and peaceful.”

Snow may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but those we spoke with today say it’s magical to enjoy it with their loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

