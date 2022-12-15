FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Roads snow-covered and slippery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Highways and side roads are snow-covered and slippery Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell across Northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows most major highways to be snow-covered. Areas along the lakeshore are listed as having slippery stretches.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: highways are snow covered and slippery and we're already seeing crashes. Please give yourself extra time and slow down this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZHIup1Xrrf — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 15, 2022

The heaviest snow will wrap up from south to north between 6 and 9 a.m., according to the First Alert Forecast.

