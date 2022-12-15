FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Roads snow-covered and slippery

December 15 snow conditions.
December 15 snow conditions.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Highways and side roads are snow-covered and slippery Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell across Northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows most major highways to be snow-covered. Areas along the lakeshore are listed as having slippery stretches.

Several schools and organizations are closed Thursday due to the storm. CLICK HERE for the full list.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES: https://www.wbay.com/weather/alerts/

The heaviest snow will wrap up from south to north between 6 and 9 a.m., according to the First Alert Forecast.

Watch Action 2 News This Morning for full winter storm coverage, Steve Beylon’s forecast, and school closings and delays.

We’d love to see your photos and videos of the snow. Please click here to share them with us. We may use them on air and online!

