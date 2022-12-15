COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Memory trees

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight, a community that celebrates lives we’ve lost.

The holiday season can be a tough time of the year if you recently lost a loved one. In Berlin, a Christmas tree display is helping to transform grief, and it’s become something special.

From a distance it looks like your typical holiday tree lighting, but after a flip of the switch at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin it’s a bit more evident that every tree on display has a personality of its own.

“We certainly feel their void,” Amy Wenig said, “but this helps us heal.”

Wenig is one of the decorators, and this year she sponsored two trees -- one for her sister, Jane, and another for her parents, Karl and Jean. Her mom and sister both died recently, just months apart.

“My mom passed away this past June from breast cancer, and it was always a family tradition that we had personalized ornaments on our tree. So we kept that tradition alive here in the park,” Wenig said.

Those personalized ornaments each highlight a different family member still alive. Wenig says there are 52 on the tree she dedicated to her parents.

On the other side of the park, Judy Smith sponsored a tree to honor her husband who died 12 years ago and the more recent passing of her son and brother-in-law.

“They were vibrant souls, and it needed to be bright,” Smith said, “and my husband’s nickname was Goofy, and you know what, everybody in this community looks for that hat every cotton picking year, so we have candy canes and we have bright colors because that was their spirit.”

The event has been taking place since 2008 when organizer Harry Kwidzinski came up with the idea.

Initially, there were just 7 trees but each year he branched out, with 156 this year, including one dedicated to his late wife, Kathy, who passed away in 2020, just two days before Christmas.

His design is a reflection of a memory. “Every time we’d go out to eat somewhere, whether it would be Red Lobster or a steakhouse, she’d always get a hamburger,” he remembered, “and chocolate. She could live on hamburgers and chocolate. That’s what is kind of put together. Of course, there’s some cheese curds. Got to have cheese curds in Wisconsin.”

There are trees that memorialize pets, like one dedicated to a dog named Prince.

Right next to it is a tree for community poetry.

In the center of it all is a tree sponsored by a local funeral home honoring each client who passed away since the previous Christmas. That’s where Mary Wentland found a card honoring her late husband.

“It’s very hard. I have two other trees out here that I came to visit also. One was one of my coworkers that passed away last year -- his wife did a tree for him -- and the other was one of my coworkers whose daughter passed away last year. So, it’s hard, but it’s so pretty and it’s so meaningful,” Wentland said.

“I look at the tree and I think of all the wonderful Christmases over the years that we had with them. We know that Christmas won’t be the same, but it will be a matter of making new memories,” Wenig said.

Nathan Strong Park is lit up every night after dusk through January 7.

